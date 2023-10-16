Home States Odisha

Devi Bhagavat Purana to highlight Maa’s nine forms

Swami Krushna Premanand Saraswati will recite the Purana along with chief Badagrahi of Devi Subhadra’s chariot Ramchandra Dasmohapatra.

An artist working on the idol of Goddess Durga at Chandni Chowk | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Durga Puja celebrations in the state capital this year will not be limited to innovative pandals and decorations as a group of devotees is organising ‘Devi Bhagavat Purana’ to make people aware of the significance of nine forms of Mother Goddess during Navratri.  “Though we are celebrating Durga Puja, everyone is finding it difficult to organise ‘Devi Bhagavat Purana’ which should be recited during the celebrations to make people aware about the different forms of Goddess Durga. Such event was organised in the city years back and we have decided to host it this year”, said founding president of Adishakti Charitable Trust, Narayan Mohapatra.

He said the recital event will be inaugurated on Sunday which marks the beginning of Navratri. Swami Krushna Premanand Saraswati will recite the Purana along with chief Badagrahi of Devi Subhadra’s chariot Ramchandra Dasmohapatra. Swamiji will inaugurate it in the afternoon at Sambadik Bhawan near Master Canteen, while the Purana will be recited between 6 pm and 9 pm everyday October 16 onwards. Devotees will be able to offer prayers to Maa Durga and also listen to Swamiji on Her nine forms - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri during the period, Mohapatra said.

