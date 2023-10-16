Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan launches NSDC-Coca Cola project to upskill retailers in Odisha

Pradhan said the participants will undergo a 14-hour quality retail training through the Skill India digital portal.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the launch of super power programme.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday launched the superpower retailer programme under the Skill India Mission which aims to build the capacity of retailers.

Piloting the project in the state, Pradhan said the objective of the programme is to provide retailers with skills, tools and techniques that are required to succeed in the constantly changing retailer ecosystem. Equipping traditional retailers with the right skill set is necessary to make their business more profitable as well as build their business skills.

“As the auspicious celebrations of Durga Puja begins today, we launch the super power retailer programme in partnership with Coca-Cola India during the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja to empower our retailers and provide training to them on expanding their businesses and enhancing consumer experiences. I am confident that the initiative will play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s economy by skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the retailers by paving the way for their growth,” he said.

Pradhan said the participants will undergo a 14-hour quality retail training through the Skill India digital portal. The retailers will be trained on how to plan and implement business strategies and utilise the vast opportunities extended by digital platforms.The training modules will be available in multiple languages which will enable small shopkeepers as well as big businessmen across the country.

Chief operating officer of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Ved Mani Tiwari said a transformative revolution is underway within India’s skill development ecosystem, driven by an unwavering commitment to empower the youth and its ambitious workforce through skill acquisition, enhancement and adaptation.

President of Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia Sanket Ray said, “We strive to create value for the retailer ecosystem which is an integral part of the business value chain. In the evolving consumer landscape, equipping retailers with key entrepreneurial and digital skills, enhances their relevance for today’s consumers and enables them to be future-ready.”

