Narasingha to refrain from contesting polls in 2024

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra has decided not to contest the Assembly election in 2024. His son Samarendra Mishra will be the party’s candidate for the seat in his place. Mishra made this announcement during ‘Ghare Ghare’ padayatra of the party in his constituency on Sunday. The veteran leader said he has taken the final decision not to contest in the coming election.

“I have mentally decided not to enter the fray this time. I will officially inform the party high command in this regard soon,” he said. The Congress leader, however, said it is up to the party to take the decision and he will abide by it. Mishra said his son Samarendra will contest as Congress candidate from the Balangir seat. “Though I am sure that Samarendra will get the party ticket, it has not been finalised by the party,” he added.

Mishra, however, said he will actively support the Congress in election activities including campaigning for its candidates in the district. Samarendra had contested as a Congress candidate from Balangir in Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and is a member of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

