Odisha: B.Ed course resumes in Vikram Deb college

JEYPORE: Aspiring B.Ed students have reason to rejoice as Jeypore’s Vikram Deb College is set to reintroduce the course in the current academic session, after the National Council of Teachers Education’s (NCTE) revoked the course suspension order for the ongoing education year.

The B.Ed course, offering 50 self-financing seats, was first introduced at the college during the 2018-19 academic session and continued until the 2022-23. However, the NCTE had directed the college authorities to halt the course starting from the 2023-24 education sessions, citing inadequate infrastructure in compliance with B.Ed course norms.

Subsequently, the course was suspended, and the Education department had refrained from accepting applications from aspiring students for this academic year. Given that there were no other educational institutions in the undivided Koraput district offering the B.Ed course except for Vikram Deb College, various stakeholders, along with the students, appealed to both the college authorities and the Education Department to reinstate the course.

Recently, the college authorities made an appeal to the NCTE to allow the continuation of the course, addressing their queries online. Consequently, just three days ago, the NCTE directed the college authorities to resume B.Ed classes. Principal Gopal Haldar announced that students can enroll in the B.Ed programme from this academic session, and the process is scheduled to commence after October 17.

