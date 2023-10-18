Mega lift irrigation scheme benefitting farmers, study finds 

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Parbati Giri Mega Lift irrigation programme has not only had a significant impact on the living standard of farmers, increase in production and crop yield in the project areas has also added to the state’s gross domestic product.

As per an impact evaluation study on lift irrigation projects financed under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), “The credit absorption capacity of the local people have been doubled in respect of irrigation-related projects. Now farmers can afford to avail more credit facility from the banks and other financial institutions and thereby enhance their income.”

The study conducted by NABARD Consultancy Service (NABCONS) focused on the qualitative and quantitative impact of infrastructure projects in five important sectors such as irrigation, rural connectivity, flood control, drainage and rural drinking water supply. The NABSCONS team selected four out of 93 mega lift projects financed by NABARD for the study. They are Bharsuga MLIP in Balangir district, Tamdei MLIP in Bargarh district, Sairha MLIP in Sambalpur district and Ghogar MLIP in Sundargarh district. The sample projects are providing irrigation to 4,456 hectares.

“The per hectare yield of paddy has increased from 15-20 quintals to the range of 30-40 quintals due to assured water supply. The total yield of paddy in these sample projects has almost doubled from 6,600 tonnes to 11,300 tonnes. A total of 2.16 lakh man-days of additional employment opportunity were created,” the report said.

Considering the whole gamut of RIDF projects in the state, the mega lift sub-sector has created a net increase in the irrigated area of 96,000 hectares. The annual production of different crops in the completed projects had increased by 7,81,924 tonnes.

“The gross value output (income) of farmers per hectare in the ayacut areas of all completed projects have doubled. Due to the increase in agricultural labour demand in the MLIPs, the total annual labour demand increased by 45,09,308 man-days. The total contribution to GSDP by the completed MLIPs has been enhanced by Rs 539 crore annually,” the evaluation report said.

Launched in 2011-12, the Parbati Giri Mega Lift irrigation scheme is one of the flagship programmes of the state government aimed at providing assured irrigation to 5.12 lakh hectares of agriculture highland areas through 378 projects by 2025-26. Meanwhile, 200 out of 208 projects worth Rs 7,500 crore have been completed. NABARD has extended financial support to 93 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 3,481.20 crore under RIDF. The state government has also approved another 170 new projects under second phases with an estimated cost of Rs 10,760 crore. The national bank has started funding for the second phase of projects.

