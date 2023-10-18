Two women among three fake candidates caught writing Sanskrit exam in college

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Three fake candidates including two women were arrested while appearing for the Plus Three first semester examination of Shastri at a Sanskrit college here on Monday.

The accused are Durga Madhav Prusty of Bhatimunda, Sunanda Sahoo of Panasudha and Manisha Sahoo of Barapada village. The trio was reportedly caught red-handed while taking the exam on behalf of registered candidates at Ratnakar Sanskrit College at Saudia within Balichandrapur police limits in Jajpur.

The examination is being conducted by the Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri. Police said while the examination was underway, members of the central squad paid a visit to the college. During inspection, the squad caught the three accused writing the exam by impersonating as original candidates.The women duo, ironically, was appearing the test on behalf of two male candidates. They even had the admit cards of the original male examinees.

The squad then informed the matter to local police. IIC of Balichandrapur police station Pramodini Sahoo said, “After getting information, we reached the examination centre and arrested the three suspects. Cases were registered under relevant sections of the IPC.”After interrogation, the three accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. Police will also interrogate the college principal and examination in-charge to find out if others are involved in the fraud. Further investigation is underway, the IIC added.

