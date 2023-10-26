Home States Odisha

Odisha CM, FIDE deputy chair stress chess promotion in state

The chief minister emphasised the need to popularise chess as a mind-sport and its immense potential to empower the youth intellectually and emotionally.

Published: 26th October 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik with deputy chairperson of FIDE Management Board Dana Reizniece Ozola at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik discussed development and promotion of Chess in Odisha with deputy chair of FIDE Management Board Dana Reizniece Ozola here.

The chief minister and Dana, a woman grand master and former Minister of Finance & Economics, Republic of Latvia engaged in a fruitful discussion to promote chess in the state. Dana commended the state’s initiatives in nurturing young chess talent.

The chief minister emphasised the need to popularise chess as a mind-sport and its immense potential to empower the youth intellectually and emotionally. Both of them highlighted the importance of identifying and supporting young chess prodigies and providing them the right infrastructure and training to excel on national and international stages.

“We are committed to providing the best opportunities for our youth, and chess is a powerful avenue for their growth. We have established the state level chess academy - Pro-Chess-Ta, Chess in Schools project, while more than 100 chess training centres across Odisha are planned. We look forward to working closely with FIDE to achieve our goals,” said the chief minister.Reizniece-Ozola, known for her unwavering support for the global chess community, expressed her appreciation for the chief minister and  Odisha’s relentless efforts in fostering the growth of sports among its youth.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chess promotion Naveen Patnaik Dana Reizniece Ozola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp