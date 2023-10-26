Odia stories set to be translated in four international languages

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to popularise writings in Odia language in other parts of the world, the Culture department has initiated a project on releasing 100 Odia short stories of popular authors in four most spoken languages of the world, Japanese, German, French and Spanish.

The short stories will be compiled as a book and released in the four languages abroad. The department is collaborating with Anuvad Pratisthan - an organisation involved in translation of Indian literary works into international languages - for translation, publication and distribution of the books in the countries where the four languages are widely spoken and written.

Director of Culture department Dilip Routray said since Odia is the sixth language to receive classical language status, the department is coming up with several measures to popularise it overseas and the short stories project is one among them. The department began the work two months back.

A committee was formed with members of Odisha Sahitya Akademi and Odisha Bhasa Pratisthan which shortlisted the 100 short stories of eminent Odia writers. “The Anuvad Pratisthan has already completed translation of the 100 Odia short stories into English and will soon start translating the English work in the four international languages,” Routray informed. The Pratisthan works with translators and litterateurs both in India and other countries.

Although the department had planned to complete the project by year-end, Routray said it may take some more time since the translations have to be error-free. “Through this project, we are aiming to take Odia literature to other parts of the world,” the director added.

This apart, the Culture department is preparing an Odia learning module for Odia children of primary grades who are living in other parts of the country and abroad. The course curriculum will have Odia learning material for pre-primary to Class III students.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to popularise writings in Odia language in other parts of the world, the Culture department has initiated a project on releasing 100 Odia short stories of popular authors in four most spoken languages of the world, Japanese, German, French and Spanish. The short stories will be compiled as a book and released in the four languages abroad. The department is collaborating with Anuvad Pratisthan - an organisation involved in translation of Indian literary works into international languages - for translation, publication and distribution of the books in the countries where the four languages are widely spoken and written. Director of Culture department Dilip Routray said since Odia is the sixth language to receive classical language status, the department is coming up with several measures to popularise it overseas and the short stories project is one among them. The department began the work two months back.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A committee was formed with members of Odisha Sahitya Akademi and Odisha Bhasa Pratisthan which shortlisted the 100 short stories of eminent Odia writers. “The Anuvad Pratisthan has already completed translation of the 100 Odia short stories into English and will soon start translating the English work in the four international languages,” Routray informed. The Pratisthan works with translators and litterateurs both in India and other countries. Although the department had planned to complete the project by year-end, Routray said it may take some more time since the translations have to be error-free. “Through this project, we are aiming to take Odia literature to other parts of the world,” the director added. This apart, the Culture department is preparing an Odia learning module for Odia children of primary grades who are living in other parts of the country and abroad. The course curriculum will have Odia learning material for pre-primary to Class III students. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp