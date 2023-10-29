Odisha: VK Pandian reviews Srimandir Parikrama project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Saturday reviewed the Srimandir Parikrama project in Puri and directed the authorities concerned to complete the work by December 15. On the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Pandian visited Puri town in the wee hours of Saturday and reviewed the progress of the Parikrama project in the presence of Puri Collector, superintendent of police and senior officials of executing agencies.

He asked the executing agencies to speed up the restoration works of different mutts and suggested for planting various trees and shrubs linked to Jagannath culture during the landscaping work of the Parikrama project. Pandian further directed to make adequate arrangements for parking of two-wheelers for the convenience of local people and devotees besides shifting various utilities from the ‘Meghanad Prachir’ and completing of electrification works in time.

He also reviewed the progress of the parking lot being developed near Jagannath Ballav and other facilities created for the pilgrims and tourists in the town. This was Pandian’s first review on assuming the new assignment after taking voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service.

