Producers’ body comes out in support of Actor Manoj in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the controversy over Utkal Cine Chambers of Commerce (UCCC)’s ban on actor Manoj Mishra, another group of producers under Odisha Film Producers and Distributors Guild said it does not support the ban and Mishra is free to work in their films.

In a release on Monday, secretary of the guild Arun Mohanty said it has not banned Manoj from acting in any Odia films produced by its members. On the other hand, UCCC members on the day said that the ban on Manoj will not be lifted.

“We had asked him to come for talks but he didn’t. Instead, he is using this controversy to publicise his film ‘Mind Game’. It was our collective decision that none of the producers will work with him for the next two years and we will stick to it,” said a member.

Actor Arindam Roy had alleged that Manoj had engineered a protest against his film ‘Ram’ as a result of which, it could not be released in Sambalpur. On Sunday, Arindam had urged Manoj to end the controversy and work together but the latter did not respond.

Meanwhile, Koshal Sena has sought an apology from actor Anubhav Mohanty and threatened not to release any Odia film in western Odisha if the ban is not revoked.

