Suspecting my fidelity? Woman chops off husband’s genitals in Odisha  

Blood

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A woman reportedly chopped off her husband’s genitals following a quarrel at Kandasar village within Nalco police limits here on Sunday night.

The victim, identified as Paramananda Muduli (45), is undergoing treatment at Angul government hospital and his condition is critical. The accused is Paramananda’s wife Sukanti Muduli.

Sources said the couple used to fight frequently as Paramananda suspected his wife of cheating.

On Sunday night, the victim once again accused Sukanti of having an extra-marital affair following which there was an ugly quarrel between them. In a fit of rage, Sukanti took a knife from the kitchen and cut her husband’s genitals.

Hearing the screams of Paramananda, neighbours reached his house and found him bleeding profusely. He was rushed to the local hospital. Sources said his condition is critical.

Nalco IIC Pradeep Mahanta said police are yet to receive any complaint in this regard.

