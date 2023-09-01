Home States Odisha

Bhadrak-Nergundi third line work to be over by March 2024

A light engine was also run between the two stations to measure the feasibility of the new line for train traffic.

Published: 01st September 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Train Tracks

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern circle AM Chowdhary inspected the newly built 16.8 km rail line between Haridaspur and Byree stations of ongoing Bhadrak-Nergundi third line project on Thursday. East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said construction of the railway section has been completed and will be commissioned after clearance from the CRS. Movement of train services will be allowed after getting the clearance for train traffic.

Chowdhary inspected all the safety-related works thoroughly between Haridaspur and Byree stations. A light engine was also run between the two stations to measure the feasibility of the new line for train traffic. The construction work for Bhadrak-Nergundi third line project in Howrah-Chennai main line between Bhadrak and Cuttack stations is going on in full swing. More than 60 per cent of construction works of the project have been completed, said a railway official.

The 92.19 km Bhadrak-Nergundi third line was announced in 2012-13 and the final sanction was given in October 2015. While the 23.53 km stretch between Jakhapura and Haridaspur was completed in April 2016, the 4.3 km section from Kapilas Road to Salegaon was commissioned in May 2019. The 4.2 km stretch from Kapilas Road to Nergundi was commissioned in October 2022.

“The target for completion of the remaining 83.69 km of the third line has been set for March 2024. The latest anticipated cost of the project is `1,284.39 crore. Once completed, Bhadrak-Nergundi third line will boost the economy of the region and provide hassle-free train operations in Howrah-Chennai main line,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commissioner of Railway Safety East Coast Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp