Less rain reduces live storage in Upper Kolab 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The live storage capacity of the Upper Kolab hydel project in Jeypore has witnessed a significant decrease this year due to below-average rainfall in the dam’s catchment areas.

Sources indicate that the dam reservoir’s catchment area extends across Koraput, Semiliguda and Nandapur blocks within the district.

However, this year’s sparse rainfall has led to a reduced inflow of rainwater into the dam reservoir, resulting in a live storage capacity of only 41.683 per cent, equivalent to 389.741 million cubic metres (MCUM). In contrast, the live storage capacity stood at 49.209 per cent, amounting to 460.111 MCUM during the same period last year.

The current dam reservoir level is recorded at 851.51 metres, slightly lower than the 852.45 metres recorded at the same time last year. However, the Water Resources department is optimistic about bridging the water level gap within the next two months.

The Upper Kolab dam reservoir plays a crucial role in meeting the irrigation water requirements of 42,000 hectares of land in the Jeypore sub-division during the Kharif season and 25,000 hectares during the rabi cultivation period each year. This reservoir’s water level is vital for sustaining agricultural activities in the tribal areas.

The officials of the Upper Kolab project said there should not be any concern regarding the reduced live storage capacity of the dam. Even if the live storage capacity drops to 30 pc, the dam can continue to supply water to the irrigation canal as per schedule for the next year.

