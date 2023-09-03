Orissa HC orders SP to probe MKCG ragging

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has come down heavily on the authorities of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, for failing to check ragging on campus and directed Ganjam SP to conduct a probe and take appropriate action against students found indulging in such illegal activities.

The division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho also directed the dean and principal of MKCG Medical College and Hospital to take prompt action for segregating freshly admitted students from their seniors by completely sealing their access.

Expressing shock over "incidents of ragging in the form of physical and mental torture," the bench noted, “Prima facie we are satisfied that the college authorities are failing to discharge their duties for guaranteeing protection to the students, freshly admitted in the medical course in that college.”

Laxmidhar Swain, a resident of Berhampur had filed a PIL and advocate Dayananda Mohapatra made submissions on his behalf.

While fixing September 11 for further consideration of the matter, the bench issued notices to secretary, Home department, director of medical education and training, director general of police, collector (Ganjam), SP (Ganjam) and dean and principal, MKCG Medical College, expecting then to file their responses by then.

While observing that “a very thin section of the senior students is involved in such criminal activities,” the bench said the MCI notification which was issued in tune with the guidelines notified by the University Grants Commission, ragging has been declared as a punishable offence.

Other measures for prohibiting ragging have been recommended. Since the said notification has been issued by the MCI, it is binding on all medical colleges. The state Higher Education department had issued a notification on August 3, 2020, for the prevention of ragging in universities and colleges.

