Home States Odisha

Orissa HC orders SP to probe MKCG ragging

The bench  directed the dean and principal of MKCG Medical College and Hospital to take prompt action for segregating freshly admitted students from their seniors by completely sealing their access.  

Published: 03rd September 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has come down heavily on the authorities of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, for failing to check ragging on campus and directed Ganjam SP to conduct a probe and take appropriate action against students found indulging in such illegal activities.

The division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho also directed the dean and principal of MKCG Medical College and Hospital to take prompt action for segregating freshly admitted students from their seniors by completely sealing their access.  

Expressing shock over "incidents of ragging in the form of physical and mental torture," the bench noted, “Prima facie we are satisfied that the college authorities are failing to discharge their duties for guaranteeing protection to the students, freshly admitted in the medical course in that college.”

Laxmidhar Swain, a resident of Berhampur had filed a PIL and advocate Dayananda Mohapatra made submissions on his behalf.

While fixing September 11 for further consideration of the matter, the bench issued notices to secretary, Home department, director of medical education and training, director general of police, collector (Ganjam), SP (Ganjam) and dean and principal, MKCG Medical College, expecting then to file their responses by then.

While observing that “a very thin section of the senior students is involved in such criminal activities,” the bench said the MCI notification which was issued in tune with the guidelines notified by the University Grants Commission, ragging has been declared as a punishable offence.

Other measures for prohibiting ragging have been recommended. Since the said notification has been issued by the MCI, it is binding on all medical colleges. The state Higher Education department had issued a notification on August 3, 2020, for the prevention of ragging in universities and colleges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court MKCG Medical College and hospital ragging

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp