Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan releases Odia version of ‘RSS 360 Degree’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday released the Odia version of ‘RSS 360 Degree’ authored by Sangh ideologue Ratan Sharda at a function here. Pradhan said whatever he has achieved in life was because of his strong belief in Sangh ideology.

He said the book in Odia will give an opportunity to many in the state to know about the functioning of Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its philosophy and its workings to preserve the rich culture of the country through various organisations.

Pradhan said RSS will observe its centenary in September next year and the book in Odia will help connect people of the state with the Sangh and its parivar. He said the other name of RSS is ‘seva’ or service to mankind. The idea of Sangh is to take the nation to the pinnacle of glory. The new education policy formulated by the Narendra Modi government is working in this direction, he added. Earlier in the day, Pradhan and his family had darshan of Lord Lingaraj and he then joined the core committee meeting at the BJP state office.

