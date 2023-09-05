Fire breaks out at Odisha hospital, no casualty

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Panic gripped patients, attendants and staff of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH) here after a fire broke out in an air conditioning unit on the first floor around 9:10 am on Monday. While no casualties or injuries were reported, initial inquiry pointed towards a short circuit or overloading as the likely cause of the fire. Sources said the fire originated in an AC compressor located outside the medicine ward on the first floor, eventually spreading into the ward.

The sight of smoke billowing into the ward led to chaos, with patients and attendants, some clutching saline bottles, hastily evacuating the first floor of the MCH building. However, the hospital staff immediately alerted Balasore fire personnel who reached the spot and doused the flames.

According to fire personnel, overloading could have led to the fire mishap. Power supply from the main switch was cut off before deploying fire extinguishers, preventing further damage beyond the AC compressor, they said.

Local police, security personnel, and MCH staff worked together to reassure patients and their attendants, guiding them back to their respective wards once the situation was under control. Chief district medical officer Dulalsen Jagatdeo assured that no casualty or injury was reported. The fire was swiftly contained after the MCH staff alerted the fire personnel.

