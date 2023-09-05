Home States Odisha

Odisha: Doctor found hanging at in-law’s place

Dr Rath held the position of joint director at the Gajapati district headquarters hospital in Paralakhemundi.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension gripped Shaktinagar area of Gosaninuagaon in Berhampur after the body of a doctor was found hanging inside a room at his in-laws’ residence on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dr Surendra Nath Rath.

According to sources, Dr. Rath was alone in the room when his in-laws knocked on the door to offer him food. Receiving no response and suspecting something amiss, they forcibly entered the room, only to find him hanging from the ceiling fan. On being informed, Gosaninuagaon police reached the place and sent the body to MKCGMCH for a postmortem.

Dr. Sudeepa Das of MKCGMCH stated, “Preliminary police investigations suggest that the cause of death was hanging. The exact cause will be determined after the autopsy.” However, the motive behind the suicide is yet to be established.

Berhampur SP Dr. Saravana Vivek M informed that a case of unnatural death has been registered. “There may have been some family dispute. Preliminary investigations indicate the possibility of depression. We are probing the case from all possible angles,” he said.

