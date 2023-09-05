Students, teachers to get cyber security training through online course in Odisha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET) has announced an online training series on cyber security and safety for students and teachers as digital learning is on the rise in school curriculum. For the training, CIET has collaborated with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). The five-hour, two-day online training on “Internet of Things (IoT) and Mobile security ” began on Monday.

The purpose of the training series is to implement robust cyber security measures, including strong network defences, regular software updates, and user education, essential to safeguard against potential breaches, protect personal data, and maintain a safe digital learning environment.

According to CIET, after completion of the training series, the learner will be able to understand the fundamentals of internet of things (IoT) and mobile security; identify vulnerabilities and risks; comprehend robust security measures for IoT devices and mobile applications, including encryption, authentication, and access controls; enhance incident response and recovery; promote a culture of security awareness.“Similar to desktop computers, mobile devices have evolved into multipurpose hubs that can hold a variety of financial and personal data, making them targets for hackers,” a statement said.

The potential effects of a security compromise are amplified by these devices’ interconnectedness. Given this situation, it is clear that further education concerning mobile and Internet of Things security is required. A culture of digital responsibility can be fostered by equipping people, organizations, and sectors with information on best practices, possible risks, and mitigation strategies,” it added.

