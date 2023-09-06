Chandi Mandir revamp will ensure no alteration to original structure  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The renovation and beautification of Maa Cuttack Chandi temple, the presiding deity of Cuttack city, will be done without altering its original structure. The decision has been taken by the administration following stiff opposition by the temple trust board to its proposal for the demolition of the existing shrine and construction of a new temple.

The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OB&CC), as per the decision of the state government, had chalked out a plan for the construction of an entirely new temple. Chairman of CDA-cum-project implementation committee (PIC) for integrated development of Maa Cuttack Chandi Temple Anil Kumar Samal said the proposal for demolition of the temple was not agreed on by members of the temple trust board.

“The stone engraving work was stopped after the board opposed the demolition of the temple. However, the shrine’s peripheral development and beautification work is scheduled to be completed by December this year. After holding a discussion with the board, we decided to give a facelift to the old and existing temple by keeping its original structure intact,” he said.

The existing shrine would be painted and clad with stone tiles. If the board members agree to the demolition later on, the new temple would be constructed in the second phase, he added. As per the plan, apart from the construction of a market complex, a separate building is being constructed for servitors at the backside of the temple which is scheduled to be completed by November 2023.

5T secretary VK Pandian had on April 2021 visited the temple and announced the government’s plans for beautification and revamp of the shrine. The state government had sanctioned Rs 70 crore for the integrated development of the shrine and constituted a nine-member PIC headed by Samal for the implementation of the proposed project.

