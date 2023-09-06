Phulbani station missing from railway survey map, locals unhappy

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Dissatisfaction is brewing among residents of the town as the revised location survey map for the Gopalpur-Sambalpur railway line has conspicuously omitted the Phulbani railway station.

The Railway Action Group (RAG) of Phulbani, an apex body comprising 56 institutions, met on Wednesday to voice concerns regarding Phulbani’s exclusion from the proposed Gopalpur-Sambalpur railway line.

The removal of Phulbani from the revised location survey map is attributed to its challenging geographical location and a purported reduction in project costs.

In the initial location survey map conducted by Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL), a joint venture between the state government and the Ministry of Railways, a 240-km railway line was proposed to connect four parliamentary constituencies -Berhampur, Aska, Kandhamal, and Sambalpur. The plan included five tunnels, 38 major bridges, and 184 minor bridges.

However, the revised map reveals a significant alteration in the route, with the line now bypassing Phulbani and connecting to the Bolangir-Khurdha Road railway line near Madhapur via Bhanjanagar.

Convener of RAG, KK Panday said if the matter remains unaddressed, the group has planned to initiate a district-wide protest in phases to highlight their dissatisfaction.

