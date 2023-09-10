Konark wheel: Odisha’s timeless wonder mesmerises world leaders

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s glorious temple architecture stamped its imprint on one of the highest global platforms with the iconic Konark wheel forming the backdrop at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Delhi, where the two-day G20 Summit was held. When the world leaders arrived at the venue of the prestigious summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted them with a welcome handshake and also posed for photographs with them with the magestic 13th century Sun temple wheel behind them.

The backdrop, officials of the Ministry of Culture said, was a high-resolution photograph of the Konark wheel which was digitally enhanced to give a three-dimensional look. It did not just leave the G20 leaders impressed but US President Joe Biden was keen to know more about the sculpture and Modi obliged by explaining the significance of the wheel. Officials said in the preparations for the summit, a high-level team was formed to decide upon the backdrop as per the Prime Minister’s suggestion. The Sun temple wheel was chosen as it is not just an iconic monument showcasing the finest Indian artistry but also depicts the continuum of life.

“The G20 summit is a platform where various global issues of national and international significance will be discussed. This aligns well with the Konark Sun temple because it is also an amalgamation of many things - science, heritage, literature, poetry, astrology, etc. The wheel is symbolic of continuous growth and progress…something that India stands for today. Hence, it was an apt representation of India at the G20 summit.

The honourable Prime Minister wanted something like this for the summit,” said a higher official of the ministry. Technology was used to digitally improve the quality of the photograph, which was showcased on a large screen installed at the summit venue. Posting photographs of the event on X (formerly Twitter), Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha’s timeless wonder – the Konark Chakra – is a symbol of India’s civilization, cultural and architectural excellence and symbolises continuity and progress.

“Odisha’s magnificent culture and heritage finds a place of pride at the G20 summit. The Konark Chakra is an architectural marvel illustrating the civilizational concepts of time, space, continuity, and the future,” he posted. The Sun temple wheel with its 24 spokes, which has been adapted in the Indian National Flag, has also been installed in the Kartavya Mandap of the new Parliament. The wheel signifies architectural excellence and ancient wisdom.

That is not all. To showcase the best of Indian heritage, replicas of various architecturally significant monuments were showcased from the Delhi airport to the Rajghat including over 10 stone sculptures from Odisha. The sculptures, including a smaller version of Konark wheel, have been created by sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo. This apart, Cuttack’s silver filigree, Raghurajpur’s Pattachitra, Pipili’s applique, and Odisha’s handloom are also on show at the Odisha stall set up at the crafts bazaar on the venue premises.

