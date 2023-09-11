Home States Odisha

Suicide pact leaves two siblings dead, mom serious in Odisha's Bargarh district

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

BARGARH/SAMBALPUR: In a heart-rending incident, two siblings - both in their 20s - died after allegedly consuming pesticide along with their mother in the Masterpada area of Sohela block in Bargarh district on Sunday morning.

The incident which came days after the death of their father Arjun Sahu has sent shockwaves in the region. The siblings were identified as 28-year-old Bansidhar Sahu and his sister Subarna Mahajan, 24. Their mother Kumuduni Sahu is battling for life in VIMSAR, Burla.

The matter came to light when neighbours spotted Subarna’s two-year-old daughter crying helplessly outside their Masterpada home at around 11 a.m. They spoke to the little girl and immediately informed the local police.

Sohela police rushed to the house, broke open the door and found the three lying unconscious. They were rushed to Bargarh district headquarters hospital where Bansidhar died during treatment. Later, Subarna also succumbed. Their mother was shifted to VIMSAR where her condition is stated to be critical.

Initial investigation could not point at the exact reason behind the suicide pact of the family members but Arjun’s death is believed to have prompted them to take the extreme step. On September 6, Arjun passed away after complications of high blood pressure and diabetes. Following his demise, the family was extremely disturbed.

Police also pointed at the same angle. The inspector in charge of Sohela police station Pranaya Murmu said a preliminary investigation suggested that the trio might have attempted suicide due to depression but a detailed investigation is underway.

Family sources said, Arjun was in the utensil trade and theirs was a well-off family. Financial stress is not seen as a trigger for the suicide but a detailed probe will unravel the truth, police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

