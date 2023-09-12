CM Naveen Patnaik clears investment proposals of Rs 1L crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to further strengthen its position as a major industrial hub in Eastern India, the state government on Monday approved nine projects with an investment proposal of over `1 lakh crore having an employment potential of 28,565 people across various sectors.

The projects worth Rs 1,01,804 crore were approved at the meeting of the high-level clearance authority (HLCA) presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The industrial units will be located in Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Bhadrak, Ganjam and Koraput districts.

The HLCA approved the proposal of JSW Utkal Steel Limited to double the capacity of its planned integrated steel plant at Jatadhar in Jagatsinghpur district from 12 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 24 MTPA. The project has an investment proposal of Rs 75,000 crore and employment potential for 12,000 people.

Jindal Ferrous Limited was given the go-ahead to establish a 2.35 MTPA capacity carbon steel plant at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 3,449 crore and employment potential for 1,396 people. The proposal of MSP Metallics Limited to expand its unit by setting up a 1.39 million tonne steel plant, 251 MW captive power plant and railway siding at Marakuta in Jharsuguda district with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore was approved. The project will generate employment for 4,000 people.

The HLCA approved Avaada Electro Private Limited’s project to establish a manufacturing facility for ingots, wafers, solar cells, and modules in Haldiapada in Khurda district. The project valued at `11,300 crore is expected to create employment opportunities for 4,000 individuals. L&T Energy Green Tech Limited secured approval for its green ammonia plant with an annual capacity of 3,20,000 tonne at Paradip with an investment of `1,030 crore with employment potential for 1,310 people.

Besides, Berger Paints India Limited’s project to set up a manufacturing unit for intermediates, paints and allied products with a capacity of 4.1 lakh KL/MT at Khurda got the green signal. This project, with an investment of Rs 1,458.25 crore will general employment for 350 individuals. The textile and apparel sector will also witness a significant boost with the approval of Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s project to establish a polyester products manufacturing unit in the textile park at Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district.

The project will have an investment of Rs 4,377.46 crore and employment potential of 4,300 individuals. Petronet LNG Limited’s LNG terminal with a capacity of 40 lakh tonne in Gopalpur of Ganjam received HLCA’s endorsement.

KEY PROJECTS

JSW Utkal Steel Ltd: Jagatsinghpur steel plant expansion from 12 MTPA to 24 MTPA

Jindal Ferrous Ltd: 2.35 MTPA capacity carbon steel plant at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district

MSP Metallics Ltd: 1.39 MT steel plant at Marakuta in Jharsuguda

Avaada Electro Pvt Ltd: Ingots, wafers, solar cells, and modules at Haldiapada in Khurda district

L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd: 3.2 lakh tonne green ammonia plant at Paradip

Berger Paints India Ltd: 4.1 lakh KL/MT paint unit at Khurda

IOCL: Polyester unit at Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak

Petronet LNG Ltd: LNG terminal at Gopalpur

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to further strengthen its position as a major industrial hub in Eastern India, the state government on Monday approved nine projects with an investment proposal of over `1 lakh crore having an employment potential of 28,565 people across various sectors. The projects worth Rs 1,01,804 crore were approved at the meeting of the high-level clearance authority (HLCA) presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The industrial units will be located in Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Bhadrak, Ganjam and Koraput districts. The HLCA approved the proposal of JSW Utkal Steel Limited to double the capacity of its planned integrated steel plant at Jatadhar in Jagatsinghpur district from 12 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 24 MTPA. The project has an investment proposal of Rs 75,000 crore and employment potential for 12,000 people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jindal Ferrous Limited was given the go-ahead to establish a 2.35 MTPA capacity carbon steel plant at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 3,449 crore and employment potential for 1,396 people. The proposal of MSP Metallics Limited to expand its unit by setting up a 1.39 million tonne steel plant, 251 MW captive power plant and railway siding at Marakuta in Jharsuguda district with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore was approved. The project will generate employment for 4,000 people. The HLCA approved Avaada Electro Private Limited’s project to establish a manufacturing facility for ingots, wafers, solar cells, and modules in Haldiapada in Khurda district. The project valued at `11,300 crore is expected to create employment opportunities for 4,000 individuals. L&T Energy Green Tech Limited secured approval for its green ammonia plant with an annual capacity of 3,20,000 tonne at Paradip with an investment of `1,030 crore with employment potential for 1,310 people. Besides, Berger Paints India Limited’s project to set up a manufacturing unit for intermediates, paints and allied products with a capacity of 4.1 lakh KL/MT at Khurda got the green signal. This project, with an investment of Rs 1,458.25 crore will general employment for 350 individuals. The textile and apparel sector will also witness a significant boost with the approval of Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s project to establish a polyester products manufacturing unit in the textile park at Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district. The project will have an investment of Rs 4,377.46 crore and employment potential of 4,300 individuals. Petronet LNG Limited’s LNG terminal with a capacity of 40 lakh tonne in Gopalpur of Ganjam received HLCA’s endorsement. KEY PROJECTS JSW Utkal Steel Ltd: Jagatsinghpur steel plant expansion from 12 MTPA to 24 MTPA Jindal Ferrous Ltd: 2.35 MTPA capacity carbon steel plant at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district MSP Metallics Ltd: 1.39 MT steel plant at Marakuta in Jharsuguda Avaada Electro Pvt Ltd: Ingots, wafers, solar cells, and modules at Haldiapada in Khurda district L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd: 3.2 lakh tonne green ammonia plant at Paradip Berger Paints India Ltd: 4.1 lakh KL/MT paint unit at Khurda IOCL: Polyester unit at Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak Petronet LNG Ltd: LNG terminal at Gopalpur