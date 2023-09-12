Dead fish spark panic among fishermen in Kapiljore creeks of Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two days after the alleged release of oil sludge and untreated sewage by IOCL authorities, a large number of fish were found floating dead in the Kapiljore creeks in Paradip. Though IOCL denied any leakage from its source, concerns continue to mount over the sea pollution and its impact on marine life and local communities.

After allegations surfaced, the deputy general manager (HR) of Paradip Refinery, Sangram Mishra, vehemently refuted the allegations made by fishermen, stating that IOCL has adhered to all pollution control parameters. He said the claims are motivated and baseless.

However, after the dead fish surfaced, it panicked the local fishermen and residents all the more.

Local fishermen allege that the oil sludge and untreated water have rapidly spread from Paradip coast to Gahirmatha Wildlife Sanctuary, forming a thin oil slick on the water’s surface. The pollution has severely impacted the Kapiljore creek, leading to the deaths of numerous fishes, they further alleged.

President of the Odisha Marine Fish Producer Association Srikant Parida claimed that a crack in the effluent treatment plant pipeline at Paradip Refinery led to the leakage of oil sludge water into the sea. He accused IOCL and the regional officer of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) in Paradip of not taking the matter seriously, resulting in the deaths of fishes in the water bodies.

OSPCB RO Puskar Behera confirmed that three samples from the affected area had been collected and sent for testing in Bhubaneswar. He clarified that IOCL officials had been mobilised to repair a pipeline for rainwater release but not to address the effluent treatment plant pipeline issue.

