NAAC team arrives at Fakir Mohan University

Published: 12th September 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  A six-member team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is at Fakir Mohan (FM) University for a three-day assessment cycle beginning September 12. 

The team will assess and evaluate the qualitative metrics outlined in the self-study report submitted by the institutions. During their assessment, the NAAC peer team will visit various departments and inspect the facilities.

It will also engage with key university officials, including the vice-chancellor, director of the internal quality assurance cell, director of research, registrar, controller of examinations, and comptroller of finance.

The team will interact with a cross-section of the FM University community, including students, alumni, faculty members and non-teaching staff to understand the university’s strengths and areas for  improvement.

VC Prof Santosh Tripathy said, “We look forward to the constructive and insightful evaluation process that will contribute to the continuous enhancement of the academic landscape in the university.”
 

