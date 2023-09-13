Netaji Bus Terminal set to be unveiled by CM Naveen Patnaik on Sep 16

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The newly-constructed Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) at Khannagar in the city will be made operational on September 16. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to dedicate the new bus terminal to people.

“The trial run will be conducted at the new bus terminal on Wednesday and will become fully functional after its inauguration by the chief minister,” CDA chairman Anil Kumar Samal said.

Sprawling over 14.95 acre land, the state-of-the-art bus terminal built at an estimated cost of Rs 90.20 crore can accommodate 190 buses at a time. A three-storey bus terminal building has been constructed over two acre land with facilities such as separate dormitories for male and female passengers and staff, eight private rooms, commercial area, infant care rooms and waiting lounges.

As many as five parking bus bays have been constructed for parking of 117 buses, 72 idle buses and two emergency vehicle parking. Besides, there is also provision for parking of 370 public vehicles. The CNBT also has a food court, ATMs and a cloakroom.

The bus terminal is equipped with all basic infrastructure such as internal roads, sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting, plantation, toilets with a capacity of 122 closets and 91 urinals, solar panel system with a capacity of 40 KW, drinking water units, police outpost, 32 shops, CCTV surveillance and drainage system within the site boundaries.

Apart from 1,695 seats spread across the terminal building and bus bays for the passengers, the bus terminal has an Integrated Passenger Management System (IPMS) with three master display and 94 numbers of two line display which will make the journey hassle-free for the passengers. There is also a state-of-the-art Aahaar Centre (cheap meal) to accommodate around 1,000 people at a time, informed Samal.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation for CNBT on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, 2021.

