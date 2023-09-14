Subrahmanyan appointed BoG chairperson of NIT-R

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After a wait of over three years, the Education Ministry has finally appointed chief executive officer and managing director of L&T SN Subrahmanyan as the regular honorary chairperson of the board of governors (BoG) of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R).

The ministry’s order was received by the institute on Tuesday evening which was circulated after approval of President Droupadi Murmu, the Visitor of NIT-R. The appointment of Subrahmanyan came into effect from August 25, 2023 after the Visitor nominated him for a period of three years.NIT-R registrar Prof Rohan Dhiman confirmed receiving the order and said the institute is looking forward to welcome him.

Institute sources said the post of NIT-R’s BoG chairperson had fallen vacant in June 2020 after end of the tenure of another corporate leader Santrupta B Misra. Since then, the NIT-R director was additionally officiating as the BoG chairperson.

Incidentally, the senate of NIT-R on Tuesday also nominated Prof Ashok Kumar Turuk of the Computer Science Engineering department as the BoG member from the professor category after end of the tenure of Prof SK Pratihar.

