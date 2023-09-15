Rain rage continues, Odisha feels pain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Torrential rains continued to play havoc across the state, paralysing normal life in several districts in the last 24 hours. In Kalahandi, two persons were killed in house collapse incidents as heavy rains pounded the district for the last three days. On Wednesday night, one Rusimani Sahu (49) was killed after his kutcha house collapsed in Dumermunda village. Villagers retrieved his body from the rubble on Thursday morning. Similarly, on Tuesday night, one Binita Parabhoi (29) of Harekrushnapur village died after her house caved in.

A person sustained critical injuries after an uprooted tree fell on his motorcycle near Pajibahali chowk in M Rampur. While the bike was completely damaged, the rider was trapped under the tree. He was rescued by locals in a critical condition and was rushed to the hospital. In the last 24 hours till 8 am on Thursday, M Rampur received 193 mm rain followed by Lanjigarh (121 mm), Jaipatna (114 mm), Narla (117 mm), Kalampur (95 mm) and Bhawanipatna (50 mm).

In Balangir, which also bore the brunt of the heavy downpour, one person reportedly drowned and another went missing while fishing in the overflowing Redha check dam at Piplipali village within Agalpur police limits on the day. The deceased was identified as Gulekha Podh while the missing person is Pramod Podh. Fire services personnel have launched a search operation to trace Pramod.

Rainwater entered several areas in Titilagarh, Patnagarh, Kantabanji, Sindhekela, Chudapali and Loisingha. While Khadang, Tel, Suktel and Barabhai Lanth rivers are in spate, floodwater of Laxmijore nullah entered Balangir town which recorded 2,215 mm rainfall. In view of the inclement weather, the district administration closed all schools and anganwadi centres in the district on the day. Balangir collector Chanchal Rana said the administration is closely monitoring the situation.

In Kandhamal district, around 40 students had a narrow escape after the roof of Kilupada primary school in Baliguda sub-division caved in due to rains. The incident took place at around 10 am when the students were waiting outside of the school gate. No one was hurt in the incident.

Incessant rains continued to lash Koraput for the third consecutive day, damaging roads and culverts in several areas of the district which recorded around 1,177 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Road communication in many areas of Nandapur, Dasmantpur, Kotpad, Lamataput, Borigumma and Boipariguda was disrupted due to the downpour. A culvert near Ashramput was washed away in the rains, snapping connectivity to around 20 villages of Nandapur.

Besides, the makeshift Bangalaguda bridge connecting Koraput-Rayagada NH-326 was also washed away. Sources said around 53 houses have been damaged in the rain. Flood alarm has been sounded in around 30 villages of Kotpad, Borigumma and Kundra blocks due to swelling of Indravati, Kolab and Surli rivers.

Inter-state road communication from Malkangiri to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh on NH-326 has been disrupted as rainwater was flowing five feet above the low-lying bridge at MV-96 in Kalimela.

