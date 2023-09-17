Home States Odisha

Sangeet Natak Akademi award presented to four Odia artistes

It is an one-time honour being conferred by the Akademi on 86 senior artistes under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

Published: 17th September 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sangeet Natak Akademi award presented to four Odia artistes

Representative image: Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s cultural festival | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four veteran Odia artistes were conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award-2022 by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at New Delhi on Saturday. The awardees are Chhau dancer Siba Prasad Das, theatre director Anant Mahapatra, folk musician (Brahma veena player) Ananda Bag and Gotipua dancer Gobinda Chandra Pal. They were honoured for their contribution to the field of performing arts.

The award carries a cash reward of `1 lakh, a tamrapatra and an angavastram. The recipients were selected by the Akademi’s general council consisting of distinguished musicians, dancers, theatre artistes and scholars in these disciplines and nominees of the government of India, state government. New Delhi-based Odissi dancer Kumkum Lal, who was a disciple of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, also received the award.

It is a one-time honour being conferred by the Akademi on 86 senior artistes under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. Those selected are above 75 years of age and have not been bestowed any national honour in their career so far. The list of awardees was announced in November last year.

Minister of Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award Odia artistes Jagdeep Dhankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp