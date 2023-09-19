Home States Odisha

Health team in Odisha's Bargarh to take stock of scrub typhus situation

The district has reported six deaths till now, including the recent one from Padampur, around three days ago.

19th September 2023

Until now, the district Health department of Bargarh has tested 482 samples of which 12 patients were found positive with scrub typhus.

BARGARH: After the VIMSAR, Burla team, another three-member team from the Directorate of Public Health (DPH), Government of Odisha, visited Bargarh district on Monday to review the scrub typhus situation. Until now, the district Health department of Bargarh has tested 482 samples of which 12 patients were found positive with scrub typhus. These include 10 patients from Bargarh and two from other districts. Similarly, the district has reported six deaths till now, including the recent one from Padampur, around three days ago.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO), Jitendra Mohan Bebortha said, “The team visited the hospitals and reviewed our preparedness. They have also checked the records and are conducting investigation. The situation is under control in the district. We have adequate testing kits as well as medicines to deal with any possible outbreak.”

We appeal to the public to not panic, rather report to us, he added.

A member of the team and joint director of DPH, Subashish Mohanty said, “We have discussed with the CDMO and his team. We will also go on field verification and submit a report to the director of Public Health.” He stressed on the need for strengthening surveillance.

“It will help in early diagnosis and faster treatment,” he added.

