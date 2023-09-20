Home States Odisha

Rs 10 stamp paper scarcity in state, Treasury says no info

Non-judicial stamp paper is required for affidavits, lease agreements, purchase and sale of property, indemnity bond, sale deeds and several other matters.

Published: 20th September 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Wiki commons)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Wiki commons)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The acute shortage of stamp paper in the denomination of Rs 10 in the state has hit people hard as they are being forced to buy stamp papers of higher value. The problem has been compounded as taking advantage of the scarcity, some unscrupulous vendors are charging more than the actual price of the stamp papers.

Meanwhile even as the Directorate of Treasury here said there was no information on short supply, local stamp vendors said stamp paper of Rs 10 denomination was not available for more than a week.“We are not getting stamp paper of Rs 10 denomination from the local treasury. Similar is the situation in other districts including Puri. It may be available in other places of the state where the demand is less,” said a stamp vendor on condition of anonymity.

On a conservative estimate, the average daily sale of stamp paper of Rs 10 denomination is more than 6,000 in the capital city, the vendor said. “Had it been the case, district treasuries and sub-treasuries could have brought it to the notice of the directorate. We will definitely probe the alleged scarcity of stamp paper when the courts re-open on Thursday,” said an officer of the directorate dealing with stamp paper to The New Indian Express.

Non-judicial stamp paper is required for affidavits, lease agreements, purchase and sale of property, indemnity bonds, sale deeds and several other matters. A source familiar with the trade, however, said there has been a short supply of the particular denomination of stamp paper which is in great demand and the state government has not lifted the same from the Security Printing Press, Hyderabad despite intimation from the printing unit that the consignment is ready for despatch.

“The state government placed its indent for stamp papers of small denominations to the security printing press, a Central government unit, in June. It has been more than a month since the printing of the stamp papers has been completed. It is the responsibility of the state government to arrange transportation under proper security.

The delay in transportation is due to some security-related issue,” sources said. District collectors, additional district magistrates and sub-collectors are licensing authorities for stamp vendors. They are the competent authorities for cancelling the licence of a vendor who charges more than the actual price of the stamp paper, the treasury officer said.

Curious case
 Directorate of Treasury claims it has no information on the shortage of Rs 10 stamp paper
 Stamp paper of Rs 10 denomination already printed and ready for dispatch from Hyderabad
 Artificial shortage of stamp paper of Rs 10 denomination cannot be ruled out

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stamp paper Shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp