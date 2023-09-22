New twist to Rourkela assistant collector’s death riddle

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as police attribute the death of assistant collector Sushmita Minz to drowning, the case took a new turn on Thursday after her mother claimed she might have been murdered. Thirty-five-year-old Sushmita’s body was recovered from the pond of Sensory park here on Tuesday evening. Hours later, police identified her but the circumstances leading to her death were not clear.

Sushmita’s mother Celestina Minz said her daughter was in depression due to office pressure. She also claimed that two senior officers were putting pressure on her.“I was informed by police that my daughter committed suicide, but I am not convinced. Sushmita looked normal when she left home for her office at Rourkela. I think she has been murdered and many persons may be involved. I believe the two senior officers are prime culprits,” she alleged.

However, Celestina’s claims lacked coherence and she offered no convincing evidence to back her allegations. A police officer associated with the investigation of the case insisted that Sushmita’s drowning was intentional and hence, suicide. Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said the assistant collector appeared to have died due to drowning. When asked if it was a case of suicide, he said there would be more clarity after arrival of the autopsy report.

About the allegation of murder levelled by Sushmita’s mother, the SP said, “Prima facie, there were no external injury marks on her body. We are waiting for the autopsy report to proceed with the investigation.” Assistant collector Sushmita was posted at the additional district magistrate (ADM) office, Rourkela. She used to travel to office from her native place at Ramabahal in Rajgangpur.

Police said when she did not return home on Saturday, her brother lodged a missing complaint with Uditnagar police on Sunday afternoon. Hours later, police found her staying at a hotel. After she refused to go home, police obtained a written undertaking from her. It appeared that her family life was disturbed.

