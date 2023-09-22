TECC team at  IIT to explore research

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A two-member delegation team from Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India (TECC) visited Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar recently to explore collaboration opportunities in the fields of academics and research.

Director of Science and Technology Division, TECC Prof Chin-Tsan Wang and assistant director Ellie Chiang held elaborate discussions on the possible collaborative research between TECC and IIT Bhubaneswar under the institute’s International Relations programme.

IIT Bhubaneswar and Taipei Economic & Cultural Centre in India (TECC) explore Research and Academic Collaboration Opportunities. pic.twitter.com/VFQOJbP2iv September 21, 2023

IIT Bhubaneswar director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar during his meeting with the delegation discussed the possibilities of collaboration in detail. The delegation too explored the possibilities of exchanges of faculty, researchers, and students. They also envisioned to have research collaborations between IIT Bhubaneswar and different Universities of Taiwan through MoUs, especially in the areas of Internal Chip (IC) Design and Micro Biofuels.

They also discussed the opportunity of International Internship for the students of IIT Bhubaneswar in Taiwan. IIT Bhubaneswar officials said the institute has been giving emphasis on international collaborations to offer a platform to students to excel in academics and research.

As part of its International Relations, the institute has signed MoUs with many international universities for collaborative research and international students and faculty exchanges. The institutions include Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, University of Edinburg, UK, University of Western Ontario, Canada, Warwick Manufacturing Group, UK and University of Texas, North Denton, Texas USA.

BHUBANESWAR: A two-member delegation team from Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India (TECC) visited Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar recently to explore collaboration opportunities in the fields of academics and research. Director of Science and Technology Division, TECC Prof Chin-Tsan Wang and assistant director Ellie Chiang held elaborate discussions on the possible collaborative research between TECC and IIT Bhubaneswar under the institute’s International Relations programme. IIT Bhubaneswar and Taipei Economic & Cultural Centre in India (TECC) explore Research and Academic Collaboration Opportunities. pic.twitter.com/VFQOJbP2ivgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — IIT Bhubaneswar (@iitbbs) September 21, 2023 IIT Bhubaneswar director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar during his meeting with the delegation discussed the possibilities of collaboration in detail. The delegation too explored the possibilities of exchanges of faculty, researchers, and students. They also envisioned to have research collaborations between IIT Bhubaneswar and different Universities of Taiwan through MoUs, especially in the areas of Internal Chip (IC) Design and Micro Biofuels. They also discussed the opportunity of International Internship for the students of IIT Bhubaneswar in Taiwan. IIT Bhubaneswar officials said the institute has been giving emphasis on international collaborations to offer a platform to students to excel in academics and research. As part of its International Relations, the institute has signed MoUs with many international universities for collaborative research and international students and faculty exchanges. The institutions include Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, University of Edinburg, UK, University of Western Ontario, Canada, Warwick Manufacturing Group, UK and University of Texas, North Denton, Texas USA.