Assistant collector’s death: Brother seeks probe into officers’ role

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as mystery continues over the drowning death of assistant collector Sushmita Minz, allegations of family members that she was under mental pressure at the workplace have added fuel to speculations. Sushmita, posted at the office of Rourkela additional district magistrate (ADM), was found dead in a pond of Sensory Park here on September 19 evening.

The victim’s brother Sandip Minz, in a written complaint to the Plant Site police, sought an investigation against two senior officers of the Sundargarh administration and three other government officers over the matter.

Contradicting police claims of no injury marks on the body of her sister, Sandip alleged there were cut marks on both hands, scratches on her neck and leg and burn-like injuries on her back. Sandip claimed she was depressed with intense workplace pressure and on September 16 when he contacted her repeatedly, she sent a text message saying she would not return home due to an office meeting. A worried Sandip reached the ADM office late in the evening but found it locked.

On September 17 afternoon, he said, the lady BDO of Gurundia block and another officer landed at their home at Ramabahal in Rajgangpur and stated they had come on the instruction of the collector to inform that Sushmita seemed mentally unstable and care must be taken.

Not finding her, he immediately lodged a missing complaint at Uditnagar police station. The same day night, police traced her at a hotel. Sandip said she was angry seeing him and refused to return. The Uditnagar IIC then assured of her safety and return later.

On September 20 morning, the family was informed about her death. He claimed she was engaged in the land acquisition section and suspected she might have knowledge of some unwanted secrets of officers. Sandip said the family wanted justice and answers for her depression and subsequent mysterious death.

The lady officer’s mother Celestina also reiterated that Sushmita was under intense mental pressure at work and it was not suicide but murder.

However, police have a different take on the allegations. A senior police officer said the deceased had given written and audio-visual statements to police that she did not like the environment of her house and that police had no authority to force her.

