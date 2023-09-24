Home States Odisha

NGT orders probe into illegal mining at Khurda stone quarry

Published: 24th September 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

mining, illegal mining

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday ordered a high-level probe into allegations of illegal mining operations at Damanbhuin laterite stone quarry at Tangi tehsil in Khurda district. Ajay Behera, a resident of Jankia area had filed a petition alleging that a lessee permitted to extract only 1,500 cum of laterite stone from around 0.37 acre, has been operating on an area of 10 acre for which no quarrying lease was granted. 

Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani made submissions on behalf of the petitioner seeking direction to the director of Mines and Geology to assess the extent/quantum of minor minerals including morrum and laterite stone excavated illegally and its market value, cost of restitution and environmental compensation and recover the same from the lessee.

A direction to the district collector to initiate criminal proceedings under sections 379, 420 and 120 B of IPC and section 19 of Environment Protection Act, 1986 against the lessee and also tehsildar (Tangi) was also sought by the petitioner. “Considering the allegations made, we deem it appropriate to constitute a committee which shall visit the site and submit its report with regard to the allegations within three weeks”, the bench comprising Justice B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) said while fixing November 2 for further consideration on the matter.

The Bench also said, “In case violations are found, the committee shall recommend penalty as well as environmental compensation and also suggest remedial measures, if any, as well as action under Rule 51 of Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT illegal mining

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp