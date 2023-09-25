Landslide hits rail services in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A landslide on the railway tracks near Jarati station, situated between Koraput and Jeypore stations, has brought rail services in southern Odisha to a grinding halt. Train services have been cancelled due to the natural disaster that occurred on Sunday.

The landslide is believed to have been triggered by continuous rainfall in Koraput and nearby Jeypore areas over the past few days, causing the hills on both sides of the railway tracks to soften. In the morning, a massive landslide struck near Jarati station, severely affecting train services between Jeypore and Koraput. As a result, huge boulders and soil up to six meters got deposited spanning 200 meters along the rails, completely obstructing the line.

Several trains were terminated, including BBS-Jagadalpur, Rourkela-Jagadalpur and Visakhapatnam-Kirndul, at Koraput railway station. Trains scheduled to depart from Jagadalpur and Jeypore railway stations to different parts of the state were cancelled for the day due to the landslide. Goods train services from Kirndul to Visakhapatnam were also affected.

Senior railway officials from Koraput and Visakhapatnam have rushed to the site to monitor the situation. Deputy chief engineer (Construction) of Waltair Division BB Moharana said, “Restoration works are underway near the landslide site. A heap of soil and boulders, up to 6 metre in height, buried the track due to continuous rains in for the last five days.” He added that they anticipate the track to be cleared by Monday.

JEYPORE: A landslide on the railway tracks near Jarati station, situated between Koraput and Jeypore stations, has brought rail services in southern Odisha to a grinding halt. Train services have been cancelled due to the natural disaster that occurred on Sunday. The landslide is believed to have been triggered by continuous rainfall in Koraput and nearby Jeypore areas over the past few days, causing the hills on both sides of the railway tracks to soften. In the morning, a massive landslide struck near Jarati station, severely affecting train services between Jeypore and Koraput. As a result, huge boulders and soil up to six meters got deposited spanning 200 meters along the rails, completely obstructing the line. Several trains were terminated, including BBS-Jagadalpur, Rourkela-Jagadalpur and Visakhapatnam-Kirndul, at Koraput railway station. Trains scheduled to depart from Jagadalpur and Jeypore railway stations to different parts of the state were cancelled for the day due to the landslide. Goods train services from Kirndul to Visakhapatnam were also affected.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Senior railway officials from Koraput and Visakhapatnam have rushed to the site to monitor the situation. Deputy chief engineer (Construction) of Waltair Division BB Moharana said, “Restoration works are underway near the landslide site. A heap of soil and boulders, up to 6 metre in height, buried the track due to continuous rains in for the last five days.” He added that they anticipate the track to be cleared by Monday.