Sambalpur University documents Western Odisha’s dance forms

The two dance forms are a unique part of Western Odisha’s cultural heritage which belongs to the indigenous communities of the region.

Dhap artistes performing at the workshop of the Centre of Excellence | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the sincere efforts of the Centre of Excellence for Regional Development and Tribal Studies of Sambalpur University, two dance forms of Western Odisha ‘Maadli’ and ‘Dhap’, which are on the verge of extinction, have now been documented and preserved for years to come. 

The two dance forms are a unique part of Western Odisha’s cultural heritage which belongs to the indigenous communities of the region. With passing times and dwindling of local tribal traditions, Maadli and Dhap have been gradually slipping into oblivion.

For the documentation, a team comprising researchers, anthropologists, and artists was formed by the Centre of Excellence to document the dance’s intricate movements, costumes, and cultural significance. The process of documentation involved working closely with tribal old-timers who could recall fragments of Maadli’s choreography and its connection to tribal rituals. Additionally, the team conducted interviews, gathered old photographs, and meticulously transcribed oral histories related to the dance and songs. The effort resulted in a comprehensive record that provided a vivid snapshot of Maadli’s past glory.  

Likewise, the team undertook field visits to remote villages, collaborating with the local communities to resurrect Dhap. By learning from the last surviving practitioners of Dhap and capturing their knowledge, the Centre made an effort to conserve the vanishing piece of history.

Nodal officer of the centre, Arun Kumar Acharya said, “The two dance forms were at one point in time, the vibrant expressions of the region’s tribal communities. Sadly, they have faded into obscurity over the years. We have meticulously documented, recorded and made preservation efforts to reawaken the dances.”

To complement the documentation efforts, the Centre of Excellence organised a workshop to promote awareness and celebrate the revival of Maadli and Dhap. During the workshop, they also released comprehensive documentation titled ‘Maadli Dance on Verge of Extinction: Revamping the Indigenous Tribal Culture’ and ‘Dhap: Representation of Socialism in Western Odisha’. These events brought together scholars, artists, and the tribal community, fostering a sense of pride and belonging among the indigenous population.

