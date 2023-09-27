AIIMS to open new infectious diseases department

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar is all set to introduce three new departments to widen the spectrum of health services and enhance patient care. Speaking at the 11th annual day of the medical institute here on Tuesday, executive director of AIIMS, Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the departments to be opened shortly include infectious diseases, bioinformatics and biostatistics.

“The standing academic committee (SAC) has already approved the proposals for opening of the three departments, which are expected to play pivotal roles in patient care and various other health services,” said Dr Biswas. The Department of Infectious Diseases will provide evidence-based comprehensive care for managing specific infections, healthcare-associated infections, and antimicrobial resistance.

While the mandate of the bioinformatics department will be to conduct research in various areas of bioinformatics and computational biology, the biostatistics department will promote mathematical, statistical, and biological interests to contribute to important research that improves lives. Informing about the expansion of academic programmes, Dr Biswas said AIIMS Bhubaneswar has commenced several new academic programmes, including a six-year MCh course in paediatric surgery, a DM course in paediatric pulmonology and intensive care, and specialised programmes in paediatric infectious diseases besides DM in nephrology.

He emphasised the significance of these developments in health care and research and said these new departments and academic programmes will contribute significantly to the betterment of patient care and the advancement of medical knowledge. Chief guest of the annual day, director of IIT Bhubaneswar Prof Shreepad Karmalkar appreciated team AIIMS for its outstanding health care services.

