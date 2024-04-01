Evicted, relocated and in a fix: The plight of Cuttack slum dwellers

CUTTACK: Around 5,000 slum dwellers, evicted and relocated for development works in the city, are in a fix as their voter id cards still have their old addresses.

In the last two years, several slums in the city were demolished for carrying out different projects and the evicted dwellers were rehabilitated at places which are under other constituencies.

For example, Sagadia Sahi Harijan Basti, Pilgrim Road Das Sahi, Hunkeswar slum, Ring Road slum adjacent to BOSE campus and others which were under Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly segment were demolished and the evicted dwellers relocated at Nuapada Bali Sahi under Cuttack Sadar Assembly segment.

Similarly, residents of Adivasi Sahi at Gadagadia Patha under Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment have been evicted and relocated at Nuapada Bali Sahi. Recently, the administration demolished Berhampuria slum near Barabati Fort along with a slum near Tulasipur and several at Petanal under Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment and rehabilitated the dwellers at Naranpur housing complex under Banki segment.