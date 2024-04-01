Fire in Bhitarkanika park destroys mangrove forest

KENDRAPARA: Fire engulfed the Itakandia forest within the Mahakalapada forest range of Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district on Saturday night, leaving large tracts of mangrove forest reduced to cinder.

The blaze posed a grave threat to the wildlife inhabitants, including wild boars and spotted deer. Forest officials, alongside firefighters, tried through the night and extinguished the flames by Sunday morning.

“We suspect some miscreants set afire the forest,” stated the forest range officer of Mahakalapada Kartikeswar Khandei, expressing concern over the incident.

Efforts to contain the fire continue as firefighters and forest officials have dug deep ditches around the affected area. “We have put up camps at many places and seek cooperation from local people to protect forests from fire,” added Khandei.

Acknowledging the proactive measures taken by the Forest department to mitigate forest fires, Khandei said without these, the damage could have been far worse. Forests in close proximity to human settlements are at a higher risk of fire, he cautioned.

The Forest department is on high alert from March to May. “The collection of honey from the mangrove forest is illegal as honey collectors use fire and smoke to drive away bees,” Khandei said .

Assistant chief conservator of Bhitarkanika National Park, Manas Das reiterated the serious threat posed by forest fires to both human and animals during the summer months.

He attributed the forest fire to locals setting fire to dried leaves, which often escalate and cause extensive damage to trees and wildlife.