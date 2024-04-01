Lambodar Nial’s OBC stronghold sets up for fascinating Kalahandi battle

BHAWANIPATNA: Lambodar Nial, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate for the Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency, seems an odd choice at the first instance. Two unsuccessful outings in the Assembly elections does not really set the bar for a Lok Sabha contest.
But the ruling party seems to have strategically picked the 54-year-old leader who has risen through the ranks. Despite his humble beginnings, Nial actively engaged in grassroots organising, particularly within his Gouda community, which constitutes about 40 per cent of the population in Khariar and Boden blocks of Nuapada district. It is this OBC background that paved his way to be picked for the upcoming elections.
The 54-year-old Nial hails from Dotto village in the Karangamal gram panchayat of Boden block, Nuapada district. While his previous attempts at electoral battles in the Khariar Assembly seat in 2014 and 2019 were unsuccessful, where he secured the third and second positions, respectively, his commitment to the BJD remained steadfast. He currently serves as the general secretary of BJD in Nuapada district.
Nial served as the sarpanch of Karangamal GP in 1992, became samiti member of Boden block in 1997. Then he went on to be chairman of Boden block in 2002 and a member of the Nuapada zilla parishad in 2012.
Despite being relatively unknown outside his assembly segment and caste organisation, Nial’s affiliation with the BJD network across the parliamentary segment is expected to help him with his chances at winning.
He asserted confidence in winning the election with overwhelming support from his community, particularly in Khariar and Nuapada assembly segments, along with the organisational support of BJD.
In contrast, the BJP has nominated Malvika Keshari Deo, a member of the Kalahandi royal family, while the Congress is yet to announce its candidate. Speculations suggest that the Congress may field a tribal candidate, setting the stage for good contest in the constituency.