Lambodar Nial’s OBC stronghold sets up for fascinating Kalahandi battle

BHAWANIPATNA: Lambodar Nial, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate for the Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency, seems an odd choice at the first instance. Two unsuccessful outings in the Assembly elections does not really set the bar for a Lok Sabha contest.

But the ruling party seems to have strategically picked the 54-year-old leader who has risen through the ranks. Despite his humble beginnings, Nial actively engaged in grassroots organising, particularly within his Gouda community, which constitutes about 40 per cent of the population in Khariar and Boden blocks of Nuapada district. It is this OBC background that paved his way to be picked for the upcoming elections.

The 54-year-old Nial hails from Dotto village in the Karangamal gram panchayat of Boden block, Nuapada district. While his previous attempts at electoral battles in the Khariar Assembly seat in 2014 and 2019 were unsuccessful, where he secured the third and second positions, respectively, his commitment to the BJD remained steadfast. He currently serves as the general secretary of BJD in Nuapada district.