CUTTACK: Mangalabag police on Saturday arrested a person for his alleged involvement in duping a man of Rs 10 lakh by giving him counterfeit notes. The accused Ghana Bhoi alias Bapuni of Budhapada in Jagatsinghpur’s Biridi area was on the run and nabbed during a raid at his house in the night.

Additional DCP Anil Mishra said police began investigation after Manash Barik of Rausapatana lodged a complaint on August 2 last year alleging he was duped of Rs 10 lakh by one Saroj Jena and his associates.

As per the complaint, the accused had asked Barik to furnish Rs 10 lakh in Rs 500 denomination in exchange of Rs 12 lakh in Rs 100 and Rs 200 currency notes. Lured by the offer, Barik gave them the said amount. However, he later realised that the currency notes given to him by the accused were fake.

During investigation, police arrested four of them, Saroj Jena, Rajesh Khuntia, Susanta Sethy and Manoj Pattnayak on August 7 last year and recovered Rs 1.3 lakh cash and gold ornaments from them. Another accused Swadhin Pradhan surrendered on October 19 but Bapuni was absconding.