Odisha HC dismisses plea on reservation for sportspersons in asst prof recruitment

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a writ petition challenging a single judge’s order regarding 1 per cent reservation of posts for sportspersons during appointment of assistant professors in different disciplines in Group A of Odisha Education Service (college branch) of government degree colleges in the state.

The OPSC had invited applications for 606 posts of assistant professors in different disciplines on October 8, 2021 with December 3, 2021 as the last date for submission of online applications.

Dr Archana Kanungo, a national-level Taekwondo player recognised by the Directorate of Sports, had during that time applied for the post of assistant professor in sociology under sports quota.

Though Kanungo was allowed to take part in the interview held on December 12, 2022, when her name did not figure in the list of qualified candidates published by OPSC, she filed a petition alleging the principles of horizontal reservation for sportspersons was not followed by the recruiting body.

Kanungo argued that as per the advertisement, one post which is 1 pc of the 12 vacancies in sociology discipline, was meant to be earmarked for sportspersons but it was not done by OPSC. However, the Single Judge dismissed the petition on November 24, 2023, following which Kanungo filed a writ appeal against it.