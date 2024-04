BHUBANESWAR: The Raj Bhavan has raised concerns over poor quality work of the new Abhishek Hall which serves as the venue for holding important official meetings and state functions including swearing-in ceremonies.

The Governor’s secretariat has taken up the issue with the government. It has stated that despite being constructed a year back, condition of the main hall, the roof and the wood-panelled surface of the state-of-the-art structure has deteriorated substantially.

Principal secretary to the Governor Saswat Mishra in a letter to the chief engineer (buildings) of Works department has pointed out the defects in construction works.

“The workmanship in laying of floor tiles, fixing of skirting, construction of the stage in the main hall, paint work at certain places, air-conditioning, lighting, sound systems, water supply and sanitary installations as well as laying of paver blocks outside the hall is not satisfactory at all,” he wrote.

Mishra further underlined that the New Abhishek Hall of the Raj Bhawan is used for important state functions including oath taking ceremonies, At-Home functions and other Central and state-sponsored events attended by the VVIPs and VIPs.

“Due to poor quality work, this office faces inconveniences repeatedly and spends a substantial amount of money in rectifying the defects,” he said, further requesting the chief engineer to conduct detailed inspection of the entire building and take necessary steps in rectifying them.

The modern 1,000-seat hall at Raj Bhawan was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu in presence of the then Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in February last year. Sources said the 49x29 ft hall had been constructed at an expenditure of around Rs 25 crore.