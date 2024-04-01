Odisha records 4-fold rise in forest fires in a month

BHUBANESWAR: With the state witnessing a four-fold rise in wildfires within a month due to rising temperature, the government has asked the Forest department to take adequate precautionary measures to deal with such incidents effectively.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu has directed the Forest department to intensify community awareness activities to combat forest fires and protect wildlife during the ongoing fire season.

He further asked forest officials to mobilise local communities, Van Surakhya Samitis and Panchayati Raj Institutions to tackle the issue.

The number of forest fire incidents which was just 957 till February-end has now jumped to 4,525 after detection of 3,572 fire points between March 1 and 31. In fact, half of the fire incidents recorded in March were reported in the last week of the month.

As per the Forest Survey of India (FSI) statistics, total 1,792 forest fire points were detected in the state from March 25 to 31. A sudden rise in mercury level is believed to have triggered the surge in wildfire incidents.