Tusker roaming in Tarasingi forest dead

BERHAMPUR: The lone tusker, roaming in Tarasingi forest since the last one week, was found dead near a water body in Gallery range under Ghumsur north division on Sunday. Tusks of the elephant, aged around 32 years, were intact.

The tusker was reportedly ailing. Sources said after getting separated from its herd, the elephant was roaming in Tarasingi forest range since the last one week. It frequently entered villages including Karadabani and Beruabadi and destroyed black gram and green gram crops cultivated by locals over vast tracts of farmland. Besides, it had also reportedly injured two cows in Karadabani village.

On Saturday evening, the tusker was seen in Gallery forest range. On being informed by local villagers, forest staff reached the spot to monitor its movements. As the tusker’s activities indicated that it was ailing, the forest personnel returned to fetch medical assistance.

The next day, locals spotted the tusker’s carcass lying near a water body between Karadabani and Beruabadi village and informed forest officials. A team immediately reached the spot to guard the carcass.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of North Ghumsur Himanshu Shekhar Mohanty said veterinary experts from Bhubaneswar have been informed and they will arrive on Monday. “Preliminary investigation confirmed that the elephant was ailing. However, the exact reason of its death can be ascertained after autopsy,” the DFO added.

Last year, at least eight elephants including a calf died in Ganjam district. Of the eight deaths, seven were in North Ghumsur forest division.