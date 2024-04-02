Baijayant calls for double engine BJP govt in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Senior BJP leader and the saffron party’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda on Monday pitched for a ‘double engine’ government in Odisha.

Visiting the coastal district after being named as the BJP candidate for Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, Baijayant said like a double engine, BJP governments both in the state and at Centre can improve the lives of people of Odisha. People will vote for ‘parivartan’ (change) in 2024 elections for development of the state.

On the day, the BJP leader put up a massive show of strength as he reached Baladevjew temple at Ichhapur in Kendrapara town in a 12-km long motorcycle rally from Chandol. He was given a rousing reception by locals and BJP workers at several places during his mega road show.

After offering prayers at the temple, Baijayant addressed his supporters and said, “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is not running the government in Odisha. Some bureaucrats are running the government on his behalf. The ministers and MLAs are dancing to the tune of these officers.”

He further claimed both Congress and BJD were given ample time by people to develop Odisha. However, these parties have failed miserably. Tribals and dalits, who were once considered as traditional voters of Congress and BJD, are no longer with the two parties.

Baijayant said Kendrapara was not connected with rail. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre connected the coastal district with railway lines. Now, passenger and goods trains are running in Kendrapara. The country under the leadership of PM Modi is developing on all fronts. It is high time the people of Odisha elected a BJP government in the state. “The change that Odisha needs will start from Kendrapara. History will be created in 2024 after BJP comes to power in the state,” he added.

Baijayant was elected from Kendrapara LS seat in 2009 and 2014 elections as a BJD candidate. However in 2019, Baijayant joined the saffron party and lost to BJD candidate Anubhav Mohanty by a margin of 1,81,483 votes.

Panda will now lock horns with BJD candidate and former Rajnagar MLA Ansuman Mohanty from Kendrapara LS seat. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.