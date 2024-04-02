BJD moves CEO over MCC violation by Balasore MP

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday moved the chief electoral officer (CEO) alleging violation of model code of conduct by Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

A delegation of BJD led by Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra submitted a memorandum to the CEO alleging that the MP from Balasore with the help of some contractors installed solar lights in different places of Nachinda and Aruhuabrutti gram panchayats under Bhograi block of the district on March 31 night.

The BJD alleged that Sarangi did this to woo the voters of these areas as he has been renominated from the Balasore Lok Sabha seat for the ensuing election. The party demanded strict action against Sarangi further alleging that he had threatened the villagers for disclosing about the installation of solar lights.

The BJD leaders claimed despite opposition by local villagers, some contractors hired by Sarangi installed solar lights in these areas. They demand a thorough probe into the matter.