Broken Budhabalanga bridge in Odisha poses threat to commuters

BARIPADA: The alleged lackadaisical attitude of the Public Works Department (PWD) of Baripada circle in Mayurbhanj district has raised concerns about the safety of the old bridge over the Budhabalanga river, whose protection walls have collapsed. While last August, one barricade collapsed, the other one caved in two days ago, causing concern among commuters.

The bridge, situated near Madhuban under Baripada municipality, plays a crucial role in facilitating communication for the people of Udala, Kaptipada, Shamakhunta, Betnoti, Badasahi in Mayurbhanj district, as well as Nilagiri in Balasore district and neighbouring West Bengal and Jharkhand.

After persistent demands from the residents of Baripada town, the State Government allocated funds for the construction of an alternative bridge in 2017, but it is yet to be completed. Meanwhile, the condition of the old bridge is in a bad shape in the absence of regular maintenance by the PWD.

At least two protection walls have collapsed, posing risks to commuters. The wall that collapsed in August last was repaired by locals using bamboo bars as a temporary measure. The other wall caved in two days back. The deteriorating condition of the barricades has created fear among those crossing the bridge. Even during the recent rains, some Poda Astia villagers voluntarily cleaned the bridge to address stagnant water issues since the PWD did not address the same.

Santosh Kumar Singh from Poda Asita village, Dinesh Majhi from Rangamatia village, and Bhabagrahi Sejpoda from Baripada’s Saharsahi area expressed regret at the neglect of the bridge by the department concerned. “It is a risk for the commuters and vehicle operators to move on the bridge as two barricades have caved in,” they said.

A senior officer of the PWD, Baripada circle, on condition of anonymity, said he will visit the spot and take necessary initiative for the restoration of the two barricades.