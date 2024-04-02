Crisis in Cuttack BJP after district president Prakash Behera quits party

CUTTACK: The Cuttack unit of BJP is faced with a leadership crisis after the resignation of its president Prakash Behera recently. Behera, who had been managing the party in the district for the last four years, quit on March 29.

Sources said as the state leaders of the BJP are busy finalising candidates for the segments, appointing a district president to replace Behera may not be their priority at the moment. But, with a district chief absent at such a crucial juncture when the organisation needs to be mobilised and united may spell trouble for the party.

Behera was earlier the president of district Congress committee and since his appointment as the chief of BJP’s district unit faced several challenges including internal conflicts and indiscipline. If the results of 2019 election are analysed, then BJP was placed in good stead with its candidates securing second position in Salipur, Mahanga, Badamba, Niali and Athagarh Assembly segments. Around 30 per cent of the votes had gone in favour of BJP.

However, despite being in a strong position to challenge the BJD, the saffron party was found to have remained idle in respect of organising the workers, addition of new workers and chalking out strategy for the ensuing elections. The situation in the last five years was such that the party leaders showed up only during the visits of Union ministers and vanished in other times. This time, tussle among aspirants and their supporters have come to fore from Cuttack Sadar, Mahanga, Niali and Badamba Assembly segments.

The role of a district unit president assumes significance in such circumstances as he/she can manage dissidents, strengthen the organisation at booth level and coordinate with state leaders for campaigning after candidates are given tickets.

Senior BJP leader Nayan Kishore Mohanty said the party will analyse the situation and take a decision accordingly. “The party will appoint a district president only after candidates are finalised,” he added.